With the sports ecosystem evolving in the country, MICA -- a B-school in Ahmedabad -- on Thursday said it has added a sports business specialisation to its curriculum.

The B-school has renamed one of the most prominent areas, ‘Media and Entertainment Management’ to ‘Media Entertainment and Sports’, which will now offer multiple courses, including sports business, gaming, and e-Sports, to name a few, an official release said.

Dr Shailendra Raj Mehta, President & Director of MICA, said: “The transformation of the Indian sports ecosystem is happening rapidly. Emerging trends such as virtual reality experiences, e-sports, and digital streaming revolutionise how sports is played, consumed, and monetised. MICA’s move to re-orient our specialisation will ensure our students stay ahead of the curve.”

Dr. Githa Heggde, Dean of MICA, Ahmedabad, said the rapidly evolving sports sector in India will need professionals with a comprehensive understanding of sports business models and a diverse skill set, and this approach will not only add value for stakeholders, but unlock numerous professional opportunities for students.

Professor Santosh Kumar Patra, Head, Media Entertainment and Sports Management, said: “Twenty-five per cent of the total business classified under experiential business is primarily driven by sports, gaming, live events, and categories allied to these segments. Sports as a sector is not only growing exponentially in India, but also growing beyond cricket. As a young sports nation and a new experience-driven category of entertainment business, it requires special knowledge and skill to manage the business. Considering the need of the growing industry trends and after getting inputs from multiple stakeholders, including alumni, the advisory committee, and industry leaders, we decided to re-orient our focus to sports business in India”.

