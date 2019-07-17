Education

Microsoft offers annual pay package of Rs 41 lakh annual package to five CBIT students

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 17, 2019 Published on July 17, 2019

Five engineering students of Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) here have secured an offer from Microsoft India R&D Centre with an annual package of Rs 41 lakh CBIT in the campus placements program.

“This is the best package bagged by CBIT students in it’s 41 years of history,’’ NLN Reddy, Head, Training & Placements Office, CBIT told BusinessLine.

The students - Chandramouli, Vaishnavi, Preetham Chinta, Ankitha Pillai, Krishna Sri Somepalli - are from the computer science branch.

CBIT students had secured 1205 offers and 400 paid internships from about IT and Core companies including Microsoft, Oracle, JPMC, Deloitte, Google ITPR, Bank of America, Dr Reddy's, Aurobindo, Divis and Sirpur Paper Mills.

