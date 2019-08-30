Microsoft partners with IIT-Roorkee for quantum computing classes

Microsoft Garage India has tied up with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT- Roorkee) to conduct lectures on quantum computing for a full semester.

The course, which has been structured by the two organisations, will provide students access to Q# Programming Language practical examples, Microsoft Quantum Development Kit and Microsoft Quantum Faculty.

IIT’s BTech and MTech students can choose the course as a pool elective.

"Microsoft experts will provide engineers at IIT Roorkee a unique approach to learn quantum computing with real-world experiments and access to tools," Reena Dayal, Director, Microsoft Garage India, said in a statement.