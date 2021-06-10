Ministry releases All India Survey on Higher Education

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
The Ministry of Education on Thursday released the latest edition of the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2019-20. The report mentions that the number of institutions of national importance have increased to 135 in 2020 from 75 in 2015.
“I feel delighted to announce the release of the All India Survey on Higher Education 2019-20 report. As you can see, we have improved in GER, Gender parity Index. The number of institutions of national importance have increased 80 per cent (from 75 in 2015 to 135 in 2020),” said Ramesh Pokhriyal, Education Minister.
“It is heartening to note that the number of PhDs has also increased by 60 per cent in the last five years. All this has been possible because of the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” added Pokhriyal.
The number of students pursuing PhD in 2019-20 was 2.03 lakh as against 1.17 lakh in 2014-15. The total number of teachers stands at 15,03,156 comprising 57.5 per cent male and 42.5 per cent female. The total enrolment in higher education stood at 3.85 crore in 2019-20 as compared to 3.74 crore in 2018-19, registering a growth of 11.36 lakh (3.04 per cent). The total enrolment was 3.42 crore in 2014-15.
The Ministry of Education has been conducting an annual web-based AISHE since 2010-11 in which it provides key performance indicators on the current status of higher education in the country. Data is collected on several parameters such as teachers, student enrolment, programmes, examination results, education finance and infrastructure.
Indicators of educational development such as Institution Density, Gross Enrolment Ratio, Pupil-Teacher ratio, Gender Parity Index and Per Student Expenditure will also be calculated from the data collected through AISHE.
