MV Kartikeyan is the new Director of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kancheepuram (IIITDM Kancheepuram), a central government ‘institute of national importance’ located near Chennai

Kartikeyan takes over from DVLN Somayajulu, who had been appointed interim Director of IIITDM Kancheepuram in August 2021 by the Union Ministry of Education.

Kartikeyan was professor of electronics and communication engineering at IIT-Roorkee and on deputation to IIT-Tirupati. An alumnus of Banaras Hindu University and IITBHU, he received his master’s degree in 1985 and PhD in 1992. He was a research scientist with the Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute, Pilani, from 1989 to 2001.

Prior to joining IIT-Roorkee in 2003, he was with the Institute for Pulsed Power and Microwave Technology, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Karlsruhe, Germany, says a release.