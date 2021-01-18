National Education Policy 2020: Ministry to soon release implementation plan

Ministry of Education on Monday said that it would soon release details of the implementation plan of National Education Policy 2020. It maybe recalled that NEP 2020 covers school education from pre-primary to senior secondary.

The policy is the third in the series of National Education Policies (1968 and 1986 modified in 1992) in India and is the first education policy of the 21st century.

The recommendations have varied timelines as the policy is made for next 20 years. Therefore, the implementation of NEP is being carried out in a phased manner, an official release said.

Appropriate care is being taken to make this implementation plan realistic, flexible and collaborative by inviting suggestions from all corners of the society. It is hoped that this implementation plan so finalised with the inputs of all associates will be able to translate the vision of the policy in the field and will reach to grass root level creating adequate awareness and motivation and competencies among concerned stakeholders, thereby transforming the school education in the country, the release added.

The major portions of NEP will be covered under the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and centrally sponsored schemes. The groundwork for NCF is initiated, and it is likely to be developed in the next academic session, that is 2021-22.

States and UTs are also constituting their own Task Force to steer the NEP provisions’ implementation in their respective jurisdiction, the release added.