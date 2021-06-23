National Education Policy envisages inclusive education for all: Dhotre

The Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre during the G20 Education Ministers’ meeting said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, envisages equitable and inclusive education for all, with special focus on children and youth, especially girls, from socially and economically disadvantaged groups who are more at risk of being left behind.

“NEP 2020 provides for early vocational exposure in middle and secondary school along with smooth integration into mainstream education. It aims that by 2025, at least 50 per cent of learners in the school and higher education system would have exposure to vocational education. It also provides for vocational education to be aligned to skill gap analysis and mapping of local opportunities,” said Dhotre

G20 countries

India attaches great importance to the collaboration between G20 countries in the field of vocational education and training. He reaffirmed the support of the Government of India to the collective efforts of the G-20 countries to develop strategies to ensure smooth transition from education to work.

A joint Meeting of Ministers of Education and Ministers of Labour and Employment was also held virtually. G20 Ministers exchanged views on transitions from school to work. Sanjay Dhotre represented Ministry of Education in the meeting. Ministry of Labour and Employment was represented by MoS (Independent Charge) Santosh Gangwar.

“The member countries of G20, recognise the need to equip our youth well for a smooth transition into the workspace after completing their education. This is especially important for learners from socially and economically disadvantaged population groups, who are more at risk of being left behind,” said Dhotre.

He further added that the Indian education system has made steady progress towards bridging gender and social category gaps in all levels of education through multiple interventions. Some of these include increasing intake capacity of schools; tracking out-of-school children; monitoring the learning outcomes of vulnerable students; ensuring physical safety and zero tolerance to breach of child rights; mid-day meals to ensure health of children; enabling mechanisms for Children With Special Needs.

Educational continuity

On ensuring educational continuity during the pandemic, Dhotre shared that India has promoted blended learning extensively. Digital educational content has been made available on various e-learning platforms like DIKSHA, SWAYAM and several others which can be accessed by anyone, anytime, and anywhere free of cost. Permissible online component in conventional education has been increased from 20 per cent to 40 per cent.

“Over 100 top ranked universities have been allowed to introduce fully-fledged online education programmes. In order to address the digital divide, India has been making extensive use of the SWAYAM PRABHA TV channels and the Community Radio. The Digital infrastructure is being expanded rapidly. A National Education Technology Forum is being set up under NEP 2020 to aid technology led education,” said Dhotre.