National Education Policy will bring a huge transformation: HRD Minister

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said the draft of the Centre’s National Education Policy has been completed and it will bring a huge transformation in the education sector of the country.

He was speaking at a felicitation programme organised here on Sunday for around 40 students who succeeded in academics despite facing hardships. Nishank said the policy draft was prepared by educationists after taking into account views of over one lakh people.

Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP O M Birla was also present at the programme, ‘Shiksha-Raksha-Sangarsh Samman’, organised by Allen Career Institute here. Among the students felicitated during the function were Rupa Yadav, an MBBS candidate who was married at a young age, Anisha Goyal, who fought cancer and achieved academic success, and around 30 children of soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation.

Presiding over the programme, Birla said quality education is imparted to students in Kota and he will continue to make efforts for the progress and development of the city. Earlier, the HRD Minister interacted with around 2,000 students from Uttarakhand who are taking coaching of the IIT Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) here.

Rajasthan Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal appealed to the HRD Minister to reduce the 18 per cent GST over coaching education.