National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) at Surathkal in Mangaluru taluk has established three Centres of Excellence (CoE) in light of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 implementation.

The three centres of excellence are the Centre for Sustainable Energy Engineering (CSEE), the Centre for Women Welfare and Social Empowerment (CWWSE), and the Centre for Public Relations, Information and Media Exchange (C-PRIME).

According to a media statement, these CoEs are designed to provide students with complete knowledge of both technical and non-technical fields, enabling them to acquire a well-rounded skill set.

In addition, the institute intends to provide students with access to the most recent research and technology, allowing them to remain at the forefront of their respective professions.

The centres will engage with relevant ministries, industry experts, and other higher education institutions to equip students with a comprehensive learning experience and the skills and information they need to thrive in the contemporary world, it said.

Prasad Krishna, Director of NITK, said the centres will enable students to explore their potential and enhance their skill set in a variety of disciplines. The centres will also engage in research and development in many new fields, helping students comprehend the latest developments and technological advances.

“I believe that the centres will contribute to the institution’s and nation’s overall growth. I am sure NITK will soon become a leader in both education and research arenas,” he said.

CSEE

This centre is dedicated to researching and developing innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainability.

Through its research, the centre aims to develop a wide range of technologies and strategies to reduce energy consumption and increase the efficiency of energy production. It includes renewable energy sources, energy storage systems, and energy management systems.

The centre will also provide B Tech, M Tech, Ph.D., and short-term courses to enable students and stakeholders to understand sustainable energy, and will educate them to integrate it into their operations. CSEE aspires to contribute to a more sustainable future by using its team’s expertise and resources.

CWWSE

The Centre will launch various academic, socio-economic, cultural, and female entrepreneurial activities, including holding workshops and seminars, awareness programmes, delivering mentoring programmes, and enabling networking prospects for women, said the statement.

By providing educational opportunities, cultural enrichment, and creating social awareness on various women-oriented domains, this centre will contribute to creating a more equitable and prosperous future for women, and also would be a major step forward in promoting gender equality and social justice, it said.

C-PRIME

This will serve as a hub for the information exchange between the institute, its stakeholders, and the public in general, fostering greater collaboration and transparency.

This centre will enable learners the opportunity to study mass communication via internships, short-term certificate programmes, academic programmes, and other hands-on activities in the area of mass communication, the statement said.