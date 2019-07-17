NEET scrapped for PG medical courses

After facing manifold hiccups in implementing the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) for post-graduate medical courses, the Union Cabinet has finally decided to scrap it all together.

“The medical students will not have to pay and appear for two exams now, and the final year results of the MBBS exams will be enough to seek admission for post-graduate courses. The criteria for admission will be merit-based. Students scoring better marks will get better seats,” said a senior official in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The common final year MBBS exam will also be known as National Exit Test (NEXT) will pave way for entrance to PG courses, as also a screening test for foreign medical graduates.

The Union Cabinet gave its nod to establish a National Medical Commission (NMC) to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI). Currently, the functioning of MCI is being overseen by a Supreme Court-appointed oversight committee after reports of malpractice and corruption in the Council became rampant. Once the National Medical Commission Bill, 2019 comes into play, the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 will be repealed.

The Commission will regulate fee and all other charges for 50 per cent seats in private medical colleges and deemed universities. The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) will conduct assessment to the medical college and develop a system of ranking medical colleges, for students to analyse their choices.

NMC will comprise of four autonomous boards — under-graduate and post-graduate medical education board, MARB and Ethics and Medical Registration Board. Scope for representation to elected members through State Medical Councils has been provided in NMC.

“The strength of Autonomous Boards has been increased from three to five and it includes two part-time members. One of them will be a doctor selected by the government and other will be an elected doctor from State Medical Council,” states the NMC Bill.