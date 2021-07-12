NEET (UG) to be conducted on September 12

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 to be conducted on September 12, 2021 across the country following Covid-19 protocols putting an end to the uncertainty among students. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the National Testing Agency (NTA) website(s).

“In order to ensure social distancing norms, number of cities where examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020,” said Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

To ensure adherence to Covid-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured, he added.

JEE Main

Meanwhile, early this month, the Education Ministry has announced the remaining two sessions of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main- 2021 would be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from July 20 to 25, 2021 and July 27 to August 2, 2021.

Due to the pandemic, this time number of centres have been increased to 828. In addition, there will be an increase in the number of cities where the JEE (Main)-2021 exam will be conducted. To address the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the number of cities have been increased from 232 to 334. The number of examination centres in every shift will be increased from 660 to 828.

The testing agency has also mentioned several measures to ensure the safety of students. Face masks will be provided to all the candidates. In addition to the common places, furniture and fixture, all the computers and seats will be sanitised before and after the exams. Any computer set used in one shift will not be used in the second shift.

After taking charge of the ministry, Pradhan stated that India has got a New Education Policy after 34 years. With the introduction of National Educational Policy-2020, the Indian education system has taken a giant leap in fostering an environment for a future-ready 21st century India, he added. He further said that the Government is committed to making students and youth the primary stakeholders in propelling India towards an equitable knowledge.