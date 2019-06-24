Next Education India launches children’s coding-game KODA

Catching them young into the world of coding, Next Education India has launched a block-based programme. KODA is a coding game for children in the age group of 9 to 13 years.

KODA allows the children to design their own games in a playful method, helping them learn how to code and make them fluent in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).

The platform incorporates more than 12 programming concepts and 40 learning modules. These modules cover programming and STEM concepts, Beas Dev Ralhan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-founder of Next Education.

“KODA also helps students to perform better in mathematics ath and science by covering up to more than 80 activities, 50 challenges and quizzes and many other programming tasks. The activities and challenges are designed to not only assess their learning but also aid in reinforcing the application of the concepts,” he said.

The firm is offering the subscription of KODA at Rs 1,500, a press release said.