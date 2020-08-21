NITK figures 4th in Google Summer of Code ranking

The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) at Surathkal in Mangaluru taluk has been ranked fourth globally in the list of universities with the most accepted students for GSoC (Google Summer of Code) 2020.

As many as 23 students from NITK got selected for GSoC 2020. A total of 1,198 students from 550 universities globally are participating in GSoC 2020.

GSoC is a global programme organised by Google Open Source team with an aim to introduce students to open source software development. The students are paired with mentors from open source organisations to work on a programming-intensive project. The GSoC programme is running from June to August 2020.

A press release by the institute said that there has been a voluntary and organised effort, led by Mohit P Tahiliani of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, for interested students from various departments of NITK, to structurally plan out open source activities in the institute.

The number of students participating in GSoC has increased in the past two years, thereby showing the growth of NITK in the field of open source contributions, it said.

Google Open Source blog has given the names of 12 universities with the most accepted students for GSoC 2020. NITK figures fourth in that list.