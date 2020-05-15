Nitte deemed university gets E-LEAD certification

Nitte (deemed-to-be university) has been awarded the ‘E-LEAD’ (E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation) certification by QS I-GAUGE.

A press release by Nitte said that this certification is in recognition of the university’s technological capabilities in support of online learning.

Nitte is one among the first 12 institutions in the country to receive this prestigious certification, it said, adding that the certificate was awarded in an online event on Thursday. The Union Human Resource Development Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, participated in this event.

The press release said that Nitte, which had taken a proactive approach to develop e-learning capacity, was able to scale up its online reach during the recent lockdown period. Student learning is being successfully supported through delivery of e-learning modules for self-study as well as live online classes, it said.

The global rankings and ratings agency ― QS ― through its Indian arm, QS I-GAUGE, has created a methodology based on global best practices to evaluate the readiness of educational institutions for adopting online teaching-learning, it said.

The methodology involved an audit process of validated data and quality check of facilities and services available for online learning, the release added.