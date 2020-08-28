NLC India to build an ITI to train rural youth

TCL C815 QLED TV: Your affordable home theatre
Lignite and power major NLC India Ltd will set up an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Neyveli Township at an estimated cost of ₹6.5 crore for the benefit of the families affected by its projects and youngsters residing in surrounding villages.
The objective is to impart practical skills which will enable them to obtain relevant jobs in industries/ factories.
The existing NLC Middle School building and its premises in Block-12, Neyveli will be used for the ITI. The building will suitably be modified and renovated to convert into an ITI. The company broke the ground last week to start the work for the proposed project, according to a company statement.
The new ITI will comprise 4 new workshop sheds of 150 sq mtrs each, a multi-purpose hall of 120 sq mtrs, 10 classrooms of 30 sq mtrs each, an administrative block among other facilities. The estimated cost for civil worksis ₹3.84 crore. The civil works for the above infrastructural facilities is expected to be completed by January.
The ITI will offer technical courses for the jobs of fitter, welder, electrician and refrigeration & air conditioning trades with an emphasis on practical training. The ITI will commence the academic session from August 2021.
With the establishment of an ITI, the long-felt need for a quality institution to empower and equip youngsters with industry-relevant skill training to secure a better livelihood for the rural youth will be served, in accordance with the Skill India Mission of Government of India, said the statement.
