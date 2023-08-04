Novo Nordisk Global Business Services (GBS) and Manipal Academy for Higher Education (MAHE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities to collaborate across the pharma value chain and its application in the healthcare ecosystem.

Under the terms of the MoU, MAHE and Novo Nordisk GBS will jointly engage in initiatives, including innovation projects, hackathons, case competitions, guest lectures, education programmes, internships, placements, employee development, and corporate social responsibility collaborations. The MoU, which was signed on Thursday, will be effective for two years.

A media statement said this will be the second partnership for Novo Nordisk GBS with the academia, having signed an MoU with IIIT Bangalore in May 2023.

Besides fostering knowledge sharing between industry and academia, the partnership will also provide students at MAHE with opportunities to gain real world experiences, develop new skills, and build relationships with leading industry professionals, it said.

Shared values

Quoting John Dawber, Corporate Vice-President and Managing Director, Novo Nordisk GBS, the statement said MAHE has innovation, ambition, and academic rigour at its core, combined with creativity and an inclusive culture. “We feel excited to have found shared values, and we are eager to make a difference for students, for our employees, and for society,” he said.

Prasanna Kumar, Vice-President, Global Safety at Novo Nordisk GBS, said: “We are delighted to be joining hands with a reputed academic institute like MAHE and strongly believe that this partnership will help in further exploring opportunities in multidisciplinary areas of mutual interest. With access to the academic talent pool at MAHE in collaboration with specialists at Novo Nordisk GBS, we believe we can significantly enhance our innovation contribution to the Indian academic ecosystem and ultimately improve health.”

Innovative solutions

Lt Gen MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE said: “We are excited about the huge potential that this MoU holds between MAHE and Novo Nordisk GBS for innovation in healthcare. By combining our expertise, resources, and shared vision, we will create an ecosystem that fosters breakthrough research and facilitates the development of innovative solutions.”