Online tutoring pushes demand for teaching jobs

Online tutoring has boosted the demand for teaching jobs. Data released by Indeed, an employment-related search engine, indicates that there has been 41 per cent increase in job searches since 2016. Growth in searches for teacher jobs has been the highest in 2018-19 witnessing a 40 per cent increase.

The advancement of technology and e-learning has led to the rise of online tutor and e-educator jobs. The demand for teacher roles has seen promising growth over the last three years. This could be attributed to the development of digital media which has opened avenues to new roles such as online tutors and e-educators.

Growth in searches for teacher jobs during 2017-18 saw an increase of 14 per cent. While three years ago (2016-17) there was a dip of 11 per cent.

The new-age profession does come with its perks. While the average annual salary for a teacher in India is ₹2,19,804 and goes up to ₹5,88,000 per annum; the average annual salary of an online tutor in the country is ₹4,80,000 and goes up to ₹9,25,000 per annum.

Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India, said, “Teachers exercise a powerful influence on the lives of students and so have the potential to shape the future.”

He further added “it is promising to see that the demand for teacher roles has increased by 41% over the past three years. The growth of e-learning and online teaching roles will only further the growth of teaching as a profession.”