Edtech platform Physics Wallah and Jodhpur-based test prep company Utkarsh Classes have announced the launch of the Physics Wallah-Vidyapeeth Centre for offline NEET and JEE preparation in Jodhpur.

This is part of their joint venture to offer a learning experience to students preparing for medical and engineering entrance exams. The joint venture will bring together the capabilities of both institutions to help secure the future of millions of students. Utkarsh Classes and Physics Wallah will work together leveraging tech and offline solutions to help students achieve their goals.

Nirmal Gehlot, Founder and CEO, of Utkarsh Classes, said, “We are thrilled with this partnership. The Physics Wallah Vidyapeeth will be managed by Utkarsh Classes in Jodhpur. This is part of our mission to provide quality education to students at a nominal fee with experienced and excellent teachers and a technology-enabled hybrid education model.”

Dinesh Vaishnav, head of the Vidyapeeth Jodhpur Centre, pointed out that the admission process for entrance exam preparation such as NEET, JEE, and Foundation batches have started at the Jodhpur centre.

Alakh Pandey, Founder, and CEO, of Physics Wallah, said, “PW and Utkarsh Classes connect with the students at a personal level. With our combined effort, we can serve the students in Jodhpur in medical & engineering exams and enrich the learning experience at affordable rates.”

