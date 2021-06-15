Prof Sarit K Das appointed ‘Institute Professor’ at IIT Madras

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Former Director of IIT Ropar, Prof Sarit K Das, has been appointed as an ‘Institute Professor’ at IIT Madras, a role in which he will focus on institute-level development efforts in R&D. He was recently awarded the ‘IIT Madras Lifetime Achievement Research Award’ for his contributions to research.
Das is one of the highest cited scientists in the engineering domain in India with more than 22,000 research citations, says a press release from IIT Madras.
IIT-Madras, IBM collaborate on quantum computing, research
Formerly the Dean (Academic Research) at IIT Madras before his tenure at IIT Ropar, Prof Das has wide-ranging experience of academic leadership and was also a member of several policy-making bodies of Government of India as well as the Punjab Government.
Prof Das is keen to utilise his associations with a large number of reputed Universities and world-renowned researchers to expand the global outreach of IIT Madras. He is also willing to mentor young faculty members of IIT Madras and offer them help for research career planning, according to the release.
IIT-Madras, MPFI team up to develop voice-based solutions for digital transactions
One of the key areas he would be working on will be the IIT Madras Research Park (IITMRP), a pioneering initiative in the country that has established itself as a major driving force for the Institute’s industry connects. Prof Das will take an active role in creating a roadmap for IITMRP to take it to the next level of visible industrial, social and national impact, the release said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...