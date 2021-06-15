Prof Sarit K Das appointed ‘Institute Professor’ at IIT Madras

Former Director of IIT Ropar, Prof Sarit K Das, has been appointed as an ‘Institute Professor’ at IIT Madras, a role in which he will focus on institute-level development efforts in R&D. He was recently awarded the ‘IIT Madras Lifetime Achievement Research Award’ for his contributions to research.

Das is one of the highest cited scientists in the engineering domain in India with more than 22,000 research citations, says a press release from IIT Madras.

Formerly the Dean (Academic Research) at IIT Madras before his tenure at IIT Ropar, Prof Das has wide-ranging experience of academic leadership and was also a member of several policy-making bodies of Government of India as well as the Punjab Government.

Prof Das is keen to utilise his associations with a large number of reputed Universities and world-renowned researchers to expand the global outreach of IIT Madras. He is also willing to mentor young faculty members of IIT Madras and offer them help for research career planning, according to the release.

One of the key areas he would be working on will be the IIT Madras Research Park (IITMRP), a pioneering initiative in the country that has established itself as a major driving force for the Institute’s industry connects. Prof Das will take an active role in creating a roadmap for IITMRP to take it to the next level of visible industrial, social and national impact, the release said.