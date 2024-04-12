Sachidananda Mohanty, former Professor and Head of the Department of English, University of Hyderabad and former Vice­ Chancellor of Central University of Odisha, has been appointed as Member, University Grants Commission (UGC) for three years with immediate effect.

The Ministry of Higher Education, Government of India, issued a gazette notification on the appointment.

In a career spanning more than three decades, Mohanty has received many distinctions in the field of education and culture, nationally and internationally. He is a former Professor and Head of the Department of English, University of Hyderabad and former Vice­ Chancellor of Central University of Odisha.

Winner of many national and international awards such as the Katha, British Council, Fulbright(twice), Charles Wallace and the Salzburg, he has published extensively in the field of British, American, gender, translation and Post-Colonial studies. His books have appeared in Oxford, Sage, Routledge and Orient Ĺongman, among other notable publishing houses.

He was a member of India’s Education Commission to the UNESCO and Governing Board member of Auroville Foundation. He is the son of late Bidyut Prabha Devi, renowned poet of Odisha and late Panchanan Mohanty, financial advisor to the Government of Odisha.