SBI Life teams up for pre-school education in Meghalaya Anganwadis

SBI Life Insurance and SBI Foundation along with Sesame Workshop India is set to launch 'Learn, Play, Grow’, an initiative to strengthen the quality of early education in 3,000 Anganwadis in Meghalaya benefiting over 60,000 children.

The Anganwadis network, under the aegis of Integrated Child Development Services is the primary provider of pre-school services to children. It has made strides in contributing to child and maternal health, early nutrition and awareness on immunisation.

The network is now looking to strengthen its ability to deliver quality early education by focusing on infrastructure and staff training.

The challenges to the Anganwadis network in the north-east include the remoteness of the area and lack of community awareness of the need for early education. According to the Annual Status of Education Report 2019, enrolment of 3- to 4-year olds in Anganwadis in Meghalaya is as low as 23.9 per cent.

Conrad Kongkal Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya said young children need stable relationships, care and continuous access to education that will help them build better lives and develop resilience. High-quality education is the cornerstone of success in life.

Anganwadis are places where children are give exposure to early education not just on letters and numbers but also on life skills too. Through this initiative , the government will support measures to ensure quality of education is maintained not just in schools but also when kids are at home, he said.

“We are committed to work towards expanding access to quality early childhood education for children in the underserved communities. This initiative will boost the holistic growth and development of the children in Meghalaya, said Nixon Joseph, President and COO, SBI Foundation in the statement.