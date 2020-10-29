Shiv Nadar University, Chennai launched; admissions open in April 2021

The Shiv Nadar Foundation on Thursday launched the Shiv Nadar University (SNU), Chennai — the first private university to be legislated in Tamil Nadu after more than 90 years — since the Annamalai University, in 1928. The Chennai institution is the foundation's second facility after SNU in Greater Noida.

The launch of the university in Chennai is in response to overwhelming feedback from students of SNU and their parents, said Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Technologies, and trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation.

SNU Chennai will be a global university focussed on innovation, research, academic excellence and creativity and development. It will be a catalyst for new research, novel discoveries and creation of new forms of expression, told newspersons in a virtual press conference.

The university will open for admissions in April 2021 with four specialised courses in the disciplines of engineering and commerce, said a press release.

R Srinivasan, Chairman of SSN Institutions and founder of Redington India, will be the Chancellor of the new university and Kala Vijayakumar will the Pro-Chancellor. C Rangarajan, former RBI Governor, and Raj Reddy, Indian-American computer scientist and winner of the Turing Award, will be mentors, said the press release.

Holistic development

Srinivasan said the university will focus on holistic development of students through an approach that blends academic rigour, a culture of research and sustained industry engagement. It will start with two schools — Engineering and Commerce & Management. Over the next five years it will significantly expand its offerings, including establishing a School of Law, he added.

The School of Engineering will offer four-year undergraduate courses in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, and Computer Science and Engineering with a specialisation in Internet of Things, among others.

The School of Commerce and Management will offer curated programmes in Bachelor of Commerce (Professional Accounting), preparing students for professional destinations such as CA, CWA, CMA; and a Bachelor of Commerce offering a broadbased academic background in the analytical and financial domains.