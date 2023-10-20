Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia’s ShowReel (Tiptop-ShowReel Private Limited) has collaborated with Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) to introduce an inquiry-based learning app to inspire the future generation of entrepreneurs.

The Jamia-ShowReel app will offer a unique approach to inquiry-based learning that is aimed at igniting new and critical ways of thinking, helping students innovate on a global scale, the company said. Further, it aims to leverage the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to design innovative courses and create short-form videos to offer a transformative learning experience.

“By leveling the playing field and granting equal education opportunities, we are focused on embracing the transformative power of AI to change the way young minds think, making them adaptable to the continuously evolving world of technology,” said Sabeer Bhatia, Co-Founder, ShowReel. “Jamia Millia Islamia has always been at the forefront of transformative education, and we are happy to be associated with one of India’s top universities to launch this revolutionary platform,” he added.

The objective of the new app is to help students apply their knowledge by creating a dynamic environment for open-ended exploration, experimentation, and discovery. Moreover, it offers features such as six credits for completing a course using an app, the use of artificial intelligence to evaluate students’ verbal responses, and more.

Additionally, the app will have 14 modules on various tenets of entrepreneurship, through which students will get an opportunity to express themselves and describe complex concepts in their own unique ways.

The partnership also marks JMI’s first collaboration with a non-educational entity. Prof. Najma Akhtar (Padma Shri), Vice Chancellor, JMI, spoke about the partnership and said, “Sabeer Bhatia has led India’s tech revolution, and we are proud to partner with ShowReel and work with him to create a revolution in the education industry. The aim is not just to impart information but to unlock creativity, communication skills, and real-world application in students.”

