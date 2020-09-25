Some countries keen on adopting India’s NEP: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday said that some countries have reached out to the Indian government and have showed willingness to implement the New Education Policy in their countries.

While addressing a webinar on ‘National Education Policy 2020, The Brighter Future of Education’ organised by Assocham virtually, Pokhriyal said, “Today, about 8-10 countries have contacted us with their education ministers showing the willingness to implement India’s New Education Policy in their countries.”

Perhaps it is the first such policy in the world which saw such huge consultations with over 1,000 universities, 45,000 degree colleges, 15 lakh schools, one crore teachers and professors along with 33 crore students and their parents, politicians, State governments etc, he added.

Language issue

On the language issue, he said, “We are not against English but the mother tongue as a medium of education would help strengthen Indian languages.”

He also said that government does not intend to impose any language on any State. “We are in favour of strengthening 22 Indian languages and we want to promote all these languages,” he added.

Highlighting that the policy also proposes vocational education, with internships, he said that some people have tried to provide their own logic on this front as well.

“We aim to promote skill development among our students and the policy will help usher in coordination between industry’s requirement and our education system. The NEP will help our students in learning work readiness skills, soft skills, technical skills and entrepreneurial skills,” said Pokhriyal.