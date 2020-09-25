Some countries keen on adopting India’s NEP: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday said that some countries have reached out to the Indian government and have showed willingness to implement the New Education Policy in their countries.
While addressing a webinar on ‘National Education Policy 2020, The Brighter Future of Education’ organised by Assocham virtually, Pokhriyal said, “Today, about 8-10 countries have contacted us with their education ministers showing the willingness to implement India’s New Education Policy in their countries.”
Perhaps it is the first such policy in the world which saw such huge consultations with over 1,000 universities, 45,000 degree colleges, 15 lakh schools, one crore teachers and professors along with 33 crore students and their parents, politicians, State governments etc, he added.
On the language issue, he said, “We are not against English but the mother tongue as a medium of education would help strengthen Indian languages.”
He also said that government does not intend to impose any language on any State. “We are in favour of strengthening 22 Indian languages and we want to promote all these languages,” he added.
Highlighting that the policy also proposes vocational education, with internships, he said that some people have tried to provide their own logic on this front as well.
“We aim to promote skill development among our students and the policy will help usher in coordination between industry’s requirement and our education system. The NEP will help our students in learning work readiness skills, soft skills, technical skills and entrepreneurial skills,” said Pokhriyal.
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
Not as laborious as a manual, not as boring as an automatic — Hyundai’s iMT is a good match for its ...
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
₹1029 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...