SOTI launches exclusive virtual recruitment drive across South India

SOTI, a leading provider of mobile and IoT management solutions, will conduct a virtual recruitment drive for B.E, B.Tech, M.Tech, M.SC and MCA interns and freshers from South India in July. Over 10,000 students from 200 colleges across South India have already registered for the recruitment drive which will be held in two phases.

The first phase, a virtual roadshow titled ‘SOTI Next Gen Roadshow South India Edition’, will be conducted on Wednesday, July 6 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. The students at the selected colleges will have a chance to attend a detailed orientation about SOTI and presentations by top leaders within the company. The second phase will include an online test and interview process with company executives, on August 5.

“SOTI has been witnessing incredible growth in India. Over the past two years, we have interacted with many talented and ambitious students across South India. We have invited 200 colleges to participate, and are committed to investing further in the region,” said Joseph Samuel, VP - Operations, South India at SOTI. “We invite all interns and freshers to participate and are excited to see what the future holds for SOTI in South India.”

SOTI offers B.E., B.Tech, M.E., M.Tech, M.Sc and MCA degree holders an attractive salary package of ₹7 lakh per annum for freshers and a stipend of ₹25,000 per month for the six-month-long internship programme.

Students with a flair for coding from any academic stream are also invited to take the competitive online test, irrespective of their academic qualifications. The SOTI Next Gen Roadshow South India Edition is part of the company’s long-term vision to develop a strong South India base in Kochi. Interested students can contact their placement officer to register. More information is available at https://soti.net/india.

SOTI has been successfully conducting the exclusive recruitment drive for freshers and interns since 2019. In 2020, the company hosted the first virtual event with over 14,000 students registering and 8,000 students writing the exam.

