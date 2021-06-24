Sri Chaitanya Group launches Infinity Learn

Building equity using the integrity screen
The leading educational group, Sri Chaitanya, has launched Infinity Learn, a blend of artificial intelligence and practical teaching and learning methods.
Infinity Learn focuses on outcome-based learning by engaging with students offering one to one feedback and counselling for improvement in their performance.
“With our new offering of Infinity Learn, we aim to create a powerful impact in every child’s life. Infinity Learn is a combination of traditional wisdom and Technology that creates a system of learning that is engaging and measurable,’’ Sushma Boppana, Co-Founder & Academic Director, Sri Chaitanya Group said in a release.
Sri Chaitanya management also indicated that it plans to invest $50 million in this initiative.
Ujjwal Singh, CEO – Infinity Learn, said: “With Covid-19, Edtech sector is set to boom and technology is playing one of the major growth drivers. The year 2021 will definitely set the EdTech industry on a faster growth trajectory and bring about many enhancements in dispersing education.”
“We plan to invest in scaling up the venture by acquiring the talent and creating/ increasing awareness amongst the learners,” he added.
Started in 1986, the Sri Chaitanya Group of Educational Institutions is spread across several States with seven lakh learners across schools, colleges and coaching institutes.
