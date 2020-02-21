Education

SRM IST to promote ‘design thinking’ among faculty, students

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on February 21, 2020 Published on February 21, 2020

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST) and the Intellect Design Arena and School of Design Thinking today entered into a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote design thinking among the faculty and students of SRM IST.

In a press statement, the digital technologies company Intellect Design Arena said, the collaboration will help in creating ‘India’s first-of-its-kind full-fledged Design Center’ in an educational institute. Master Trainer Programme on Design Thinking, largescale intervention programme for the students moving to third and fourth year (300 students per batch at the institute’s premises) and inculcation of 10X growth mindset for the leadership team are some of the highlights of the collaboration.

Published on February 21, 2020
engineering education
technology institutes
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
SBI Life teams up for pre-school education in Meghalaya Anganwadis