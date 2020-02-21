SRM IST to promote ‘design thinking’ among faculty, students

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST) and the Intellect Design Arena and School of Design Thinking today entered into a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote design thinking among the faculty and students of SRM IST.

In a press statement, the digital technologies company Intellect Design Arena said, the collaboration will help in creating ‘India’s first-of-its-kind full-fledged Design Center’ in an educational institute. Master Trainer Programme on Design Thinking, largescale intervention programme for the students moving to third and fourth year (300 students per batch at the institute’s premises) and inculcation of 10X growth mindset for the leadership team are some of the highlights of the collaboration.