Supreme Court seeks UGC response on conducting final year exams

The Supreme Court has sought the University Grants Commission response on conducting final year exams amid Covid-19 pandemic. The matter will be heard again on July 31.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is representing one of the petitioners, said, “We are challenging July 7 notification for UGC which mandates final year exams in universities by September 30. This is unrealistic and remarkable amid Covid-19.”

The matter was heard on Monday by a three-judge Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah.

Around 31 students from various universities have approached the apex court to quash the UGC circular where all the universities have been asked to conduct the final year exams before September 30.

Earlier, UGC has said the universities were approached to inform the status of the conduct of examination and responses were received from 818 universities (121 deemed universities, 291 private universities, 51 Central universities and 355 State universities).

Of the 818 universities, 603 universities have either conducted the examination or are planning to conduct.

While 209 universities have already conducted examination (on-line/off-line mode) and 394 are planning to conduct examination (on-line/off-line/blended mode) in August/September.

“In case of 35 universities (27 private universities, 7 State universities, 1 deemed university), the first batch is yet to become eligible for final examination,” said UGC.