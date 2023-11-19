Students looking to study abroad will have an opportunity to explore their options for studying in Sweden during the visit of a Swedish higher education and research delegation to India in Chennai on November 21.

The Study in Sweden fair will present Indian students, especially undergraduate students, with various prospects for further studies in Sweden. The students will have the opportunity to get first-hand information from representatives of leading Swedish universities, including the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) and the University of Jonkoping, about the post graduate programmes they can attend.

Students can also avail themselves of a free counselling session and receive information about scholarships, visa opportunities and student life in Sweden, says a release.

The consecutive education fairs in Chennai, Mumbai and New Delhi from November 21-24 are organised by the Consulate General of Sweden in Mumbai and the Embassy of Sweden in India, Office of Science and Innovation in New Delhi, in collaboration with Nordic Centre India.

The Swedish Alumni Network India will also participate and enable prospective students to connect with Swedish alumni in India. The delegates will meet leading Indian research institutes like the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi to explore research collaborations and institutional partnerships, the release said.

Arun Vasu, Honorary Consul for Sweden in South India, in the release said at a time when international cooperation is more important than ever, the Swedish Higher Education and Research Delegation will create exchange opportunities for students and researchers from Sweden and India and promote innovation that will benefit both nations.

Sweden’s relations with India in the fields of higher education and research are already very strong. Since 2018, Sweden and India have had a joint innovation partnership for a sustainable future. Since the partnership was signed, a total of 44 projects have been funded, and 13 more were funded last year, the release said.

