TalentSprint, IIT-H offer Visual Design course

TalentSprint, an edtech company from the NSE group, has launched a PG Certificate Programme in Visual Design and User Experience. The firm tied up with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Hyderabad) to offer the course.
The course is targeted at those aspiring and practising designers, researchers, entrepreneurs, animators, user interface professionals. Graduates with one year experience are eligible to join the course, a TalentSprint statement said.
Those who completed the six-month interactive online programme will get a certificate from the IIT-H. The course is priced at ₹3 lakh. The maiden cohort will start in August.
The six-month programme, designed by the Department of Design at IIT-H, aims to teach working professionals on creatinguser-centric digital experiences. The curriculum includes Design Essentials and Design Thinking, Visual Thinking, Digital Storytelling, Graphic Design and Visual Branding.
A campus visit is likely at the end of the six-month programme, where participants will get an opportunity to showcase their work to industry experts and leading academicians, according to Deepak John Mathew, Head of Department of Design (IIT-H), said.
“UX and visual design have huge career potential across the world,” Santanu Paul, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TalentSprint, said.
