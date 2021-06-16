Education

TalentSprint, IIT-H offer Visual Design course

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on June 16, 2021

The curriculum includes Design Essentials and Design Thinking, Visual Thinking, Digital Storytelling, Graphic Design and Visual Branding

TalentSprint, an edtech company from the NSE group, has launched a PG Certificate Programme in Visual Design and User Experience. The firm tied up with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Hyderabad) to offer the course.

The course is targeted at those aspiring and practising designers, researchers, entrepreneurs, animators, user interface professionals. Graduates with one year experience are eligible to join the course, a TalentSprint statement said.

Those who completed the six-month interactive online programme will get a certificate from the IIT-H. The course is priced at ₹3 lakh. The maiden cohort will start in August.

The six-month programme, designed by the Department of Design at IIT-H, aims to teach working professionals on creatinguser-centric digital experiences. The curriculum includes Design Essentials and Design Thinking, Visual Thinking, Digital Storytelling, Graphic Design and Visual Branding.

A campus visit is likely at the end of the six-month programme, where participants will get an opportunity to showcase their work to industry experts and leading academicians, according to Deepak John Mathew, Head of Department of Design (IIT-H), said.

“UX and visual design have huge career potential across the world,” Santanu Paul, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TalentSprint, said.

Published on June 16, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

education
Hyderabad
technology institutes
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.