TAPMI, Mu Sigma launch 2nd batch of PGP in L.E.A.D

The Manipal-based TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) and Mu Sigma (a data analytics and decision sciences firm) have launched the second batch of 11-month post-graduate programme in Leadership through Analytics and Decision Sciences (L.E.A.D).

A press statement said on Tuesday that Mu Sigma and TAPMI have co-created the programme to create a talent pool of next-generation decision scientists. Students successfully graduating from this programme will be inducted into Mu Sigma as trainee Apprentice Leaders (AL).

This batch will go through a mix of experiential and classroom sessions.

The six-month training in TAPMI will focus on delivering foundations of management, business communication, design thinking, behavioural sciences, and leadership. Five months at Mu Sigma will deliver experiential training where students will apprentice with Mu Sigma decision-scientists and learn by doing through access to multi-disciplinary real-world problems and innovation in the Mu Sigma ecosystem.

Quoting Ananth Vaidyanathan, Head of Operations of Mu Sigma, it said the programme has shown great results as the first batch prepares to get certified middle of this year.

Madhu Veeraraghavan, Director of TAPMI, said that the collaborative effort will create a magnificent learning experience for everyone.