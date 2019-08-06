TAPMI students gain from management conclave Disha

Over 150 experts from 132 companies participated in the 11th edition of the annual cross-dimensional management conclave of TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipal – . The theme of the conclave was ‘Business challenges in the shifting global arena’.

A press release said here that the conclave provided an opportunity to students to interact with industry leaders and deliberate on the emerging trends in their respective fields. The students presented projects taken up by them and sought inputs from industry leaders .

Conceptualised in 2009, the management conclave, Disha, a provides a platform for students to interact with and initiate conversations with industry experts, discover new perspectives, learn about the current challenges and developments in the industry and understand the expectations of industry as a whole, the release said.