TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Bengaluru, which is a constituent unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), will introduce MBA in ‘Technology Management’ in the academic year 2024.

The objective of this programme is to enhance the application of technology by MBA graduates for better technology efficiency in companies.

Quoting Aditya Jadhav, Dean of TAPMI, Bengaluru, a media statement said, “TAPMI has curated a specialised MBA programme in Technology Management that combines three unique pillars in the curriculum: business management courses, technology management courses and sectoral specialisation tracks in fintech, e-commerce and retail and healthcare.”

The course is a two-year (six trimester) programme based in Bengaluru campus of TAPMI for students with two-seven years of technology experience with leading IT services, product and platform companies.

The statement said that 30 per cent of all technology management and sectoral courses will be taught by seasoned industry practitioners with an emphasis on applied learning using industry-leading software tools and technology labs. The students will have an opportunity to pursue multiple internships and live projects in leading technology companies and will benefit from a structured industry mentor programme, it said.

