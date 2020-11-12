TASK to train 30,000 students in AI, ML

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) has joined hands with Microsoft and NASSCOM FutureSkills to roll out the ‘March to Million’ initiative in the State.
The Nasscom initiative is aimed at skilling 10 lakh youth nationally in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Data Science by 2021.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will work with the TASK to reach out to at least 30,000 students in the State.
Through the AI Classroom Series, the TASK will introduce students to the concepts of AI, ML and Data Science. “It helps students enhance their employability by acquiring the skills that the industry requires. The sessions will commence from November 23,” Shrikant Sinha, Chief Executive Officer of TASK, said.
“The course will be a combination of self-learning modules, hands-on workshops, live demos and virtual instructor-led classes by experts from Microsoft and NASSCOM,” Shrikant Sinha said.
After successful completion of the course, the students will get a certificate from Microsoft and NASSCOM. The course is open to students of all streams.
“The industry today, irrespective of the domain, requires smart technology-backed solutions that reduce resource utilisation and enhance productivity. We need the youth of Telangana to be skilled in these areas,” K T Rama Rao, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries, said.
“An initiative such as this will help upgrade the talent pool in our state and enhance Telangana’s appeal to global organisations for making investments in the state,” Telangana IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said.
“The digital transformation of India is driving demand for tech-enabled jobs across every industry and with it the need for digital skills. Technologies like AI are becoming enablers for every business today, making the need for creating an AI-ready ecosystem vital,” Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer of Microsoft India, said.
