Tata Steel has opened registration for ‘Mind over Matter’, its technology mentoring programme that challenges the sharpest and smartest engineering students in the country’s top institutes.

The registration will be open till January 14.

For the first time since its inception, programme will be open for first year M.Tech students and fourth year candidates of five-year dual degree courses (B.Tech + M.Tech). The programme aims to boost creativity, foster a culture of cutting-edge research and inspire them to join the manufacturing industry.

Atrayee Sanyal, Vice President, Human Resource Management, Tata Steel, said Indian technology institutions, both at the national and regional levels, groom some of the brightest minds who will be leading the industry of tomorrow.

Debashish Bhattacharjee, Vice President, Technology & New Materials Business, Tata Steel said technology has emerged as one of the key differentiators for steel manufacturers to win in the global market. The technologies used by the company not only aim to create new products and more efficient manufacturing processes, but also help deal with the challenges of climate change, he added.

The ninth edition of Mind Over Matter will be open to 37 national and regional technology and engineering academic institutions including 14 IITs, 10 NITs and several regional engineering and technology colleges.

Six-month internship

In the first stage of the programme, top 10 teams based on the case-study submission will be offered a 6-month internship along with a stipend and a certificate of internship. In the next and the final stage, post completion of the internship, the internship projects will be evaluated, and winners will be decided.

The top three teams will receive a cash prize of ₹ 100,000, ₹ 75,000 and ₹ 50,000 respectively. A certificate and a pre-placement offer (PPO) will also be given. The 4th to 10th ranking teams will be offered pre-placement interviews. The winners will be invited to Tata Steel to create prototypes of their ideas under the mentorship of the Tata Steel’s formidable R&D leadership.