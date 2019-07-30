Techno India Group breaks barriers in education

For the Techno India Group and Sister Nivedita University, the journey began more than three decades ago. Because of a dearth of private engineering colleges in West Bengal, many meritorious students relocated to other States for higher studies. This was resulting in a massive brain drain in the State. Keen on breaking the stereotype of school pass-outs joining typing classes, Goutam Roychowdhury and Satyam Roychowdhury decided to start a computer training centre.

They took the initiative to open computer centres at government-sponsored colleges jointly with the Institute of Computer Engineers, India (ICE [I]). The determination to edify evolved into the digital literacy revolution in Bengal.

The Techno India Group was established in 1985 and began with science and engineering courses. Gradually, it expanded into management, medicine, and other key technology courses.

Over the last three decades, the group has diversified into various sectors and newer horizons in areas that complement its efforts inacademics. . These include healthcare, hospitality, sports, entertainment, media, advertising and tourism. The Techno India Group has stepped into the hospitality sector with The Retreat – a boutique hotel in Darjeeling.

In the health industry, the maiden venture of the group is the multispecialty Nehru Memorial Techno Global Hospital in Barrackpore.

The popular Bengali daily Aajkaal is an integral part of the group, and it continues to be the voice of the Bengalee diaspora across the globe.

Relentless in its pursuit of excellence, the Techno India Group is successfully running educational institutions from Kindergarten to PhD, where the comprehensive, structured and state-of-the-art curriculum makes students industry-ready. Being the largest educational conglomerate of Eastern India, the Techno India Group has already commands an impeccable reputation in the society at large. The latest venture of the group, Sister Nivedita University, established through enactment of The Sister Nivedita University Act, 2017 (West Bengal XLIX of 2017), is aimed at bridging the industry-academia gap by developing a unique model to integrate the emerging skill-based trainings and collaborate with global universities for student exchange programmes and inviting faculties for inter-university cross-functioning.

The engineering courses are approved by the AICTE, the pharmacy courses are approved by PCI (Pharmacy Counsel of India), nursing courses are approved by the INC (Indian Nursing Counsel), and the law courses are approved by the BCI (Bar Counsel of India).

Approved by the UGC, Sister Nivedita University is a ‘university of choice’ for students who seek an experiential learning that is value-based and holistic. The varsity provides an educational infrastructure that is state-of-the-art and conducive to intellectual growth and quality research, which promotes effective exchange of ideas and free thinking.