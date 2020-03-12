Toppr announces free live video classes for students

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
With schools shutting down temporarily, Toppr, a comprehensive app for school students, has announced free access to live classes and video classes.
Zishaan Hayath, CEO and Co-Founder, Toppr said: "In view of the evolving situation around Coronavirus outbreak and given that some schools are shut and studies interrupted, we are making Toppr’s Live Classes completely free for all students in 5th-12th classes”.
“Besides this, our video classes have always been available as a free learning resource. Meanwhile, students can log on to toppr.com to catch up on their studies from the comfort and safety of their homes,” Hayath said.
According to a recent report by UNESCO, education of over 290 million students across 13 countries will be interrupted because of the Covid-19 crisis. India has also witnessed a spate of schools shutting down across states including Delhi, Bengaluru and Kerala.
With 250 million school-going students in India, it is of paramount importance that their health is protected while also ensuring that their learning does not get interrupted.
