Universities should promote learning in Indian languages: Pradhan

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that universities should popularise and promote learning in Indian languages and cultural heritage of India and encouraged Central universities to work on mission mode to fill up 6,000 vacant posts by October 2021.

“Our universities are cradles of creativity, innovation and opportunities. The New Education Policy- 2020 will play a crucial role in placing India at the top of the emerging new world order and, as custodians of India’s destiny, our universities should fulfil their responsibilities outlined in the National Education Policy,” Padhan said virtually addressing Vice Chancellors (VCs) of 45 Central universities under the Ministry of Education.

In the first formal meeting of the Education Minister with the VCs in a group, Pradhan said that the higher education institutions are key catalysts for promoting socio-economic development and realising aspirations and national goals.

“The universities should come with the strategies for making India fully literate, as well as to contribute helping the country to meet its nutrition challenge during ‘Poshan Month’ as a mark of AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav,” he added.

The Minister said that as thought leaders, our Central universities should assume pioneering roles in building capacities, initiating frameworks for the implementation of Academic Bank of Credit, Multiple Entry and Exit, virtual universities and several other facets of the NEP from this academic year.

The VCs were also requested to encourage sports in their universities, thereby promoting a sporting culture in the country. The VCs were urged to make their students job creators by fostering innovation and research in their campuses.