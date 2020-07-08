UoH postpones entrance exams till `further notice'

Education

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 08, 2020 Published on July 08, 2020

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has postponed its entrance examinations for admission to various courses for the academic year 2020-21.

“In view of the continuing situation in the Covid-19 in the country, the university of Hyderabad announces the postponement of entrance exams scheduled for August 1-5 till further notice,'' the Central University said in a notification.

The University will reschedule the exams at an “appropriate time'' keeping in view the health and safety of all potential candidates seeking admission to its programmes, the UoH said.

