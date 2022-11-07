Edtech company upGrad, with an investment of $30 million, launched its latest brand UGDX, to focus on offline higher education. According to the company, in the next year, UGDX will open ten institutes worldwide, including three in the US, five in India, one each in Singapore, and the Middle East.

UGDX will offer certificates, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programmes in courses, including AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, blockchain, connected devices, IoT, quantum computing, digital management, leadership courses, and cloud, said the company.

“As part of our goal to be the world’s first and largest fully integrated higher edtech company spanning college learners and working professionals from 18 to 60 years, this is a natural extension as we move to a very scaled blended offline and online model under our own upGrad brand,” said Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder and chairperson, upGrad.

Additionally, the company plans to hire faculty in various geographies, usage of technology to seamlessly integrate campuses, faculty, and corporates within one ecosystem. The company also stated that it would reach operational break-even five quarters after its debut.

Recently, upGrad acquired INSOFE, a data science, AI, and ML-focused offline institute. “UGDX’s work-integrated education program is unique and sets it apart from traditional universities. Rich engagements with industry connections will also enable our learners with real-world experiences from day one. All our programs have at least twice the number of capstones and project work compared to traditional programs,” said Dakshinamurthy Kolluru, founder and CEO, upGrad INSOFE.

