V Kamakoti to succeed Bhaskar Ramamurthi as IIT-M Director

After completing two successive terms (2011-2022), IIT Madras director Bhaskar Ramamurthi will step down and will be succeeded by V Kamakoti of the institute’s Computer Science and Engineering Department as Director, says a release from the institute.

“We are happy to inform you that the President of India has approved the appointment of Prof. Kamakoti V, Department of Computer Science & Engineering, as the Director of IIT Madras on contract for a period of five years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post,” says a release by Union Ministry of Education (MoE).

An alumnus of IIT Madras, Kamakoti is currently the Associate Dean for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (ICSR), IIT Madras. He is also a member of the National Security Advisory Board, Government of India. He also designed India's first Indigenously-developed Microprocessor ‘SHAKTI’ and is also a Member of the National Security Advisory Board, Government of India.

Achievements

During Ramamurthi’s tenure, IIT Madras was ranked No.1 in ‘Overall’ Category for three consecutive years in India Rankings released by National Institutional Ranking Framework, Ministry of Education.

The Institute has been ranked top in the ‘Engineering Institutions’ category for six consecutive years – from 2016 to 2021. IIT Madras was adjudged as the ‘Top innovative Institution’ in the country in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) in 2019, 2020 and 2021. IIT Madras was also selected as an ‘Institution of Eminence’ in 2019, says the release.

Ramamurthi oversaw a rapid expansion of campus infrastructure including the launch of a Rs. ₹1,000-crore satellite campus called ‘Discovery Campus’ to accommodate the increase in research requirements. He was also instrumental in the development of indigenous 5G standards for India, 5Gi, during his tenure as Chairman - Telecommunications Standards Development Society, India.

Congratulating Kamakoti, Ramamurthi said that with Kamakoti at the helm, IIT Madras is poised to scale new heights in the coming years. “He is an excellent teacher and researcher, and an able administrator. He has played key roles in many national projects, bringing to bear his deep expertise in computing and cybersecurity. The Institute and the country will benefit tremendously from his services”.

Kamakoti led the Research team that designed and booted up India’s first Indigenously-developed Microprocessor ‘SHAKTI’ that can be used in mobile computing devices and networking systems. It can reduce reliance on imported microprocessors in Communications and Defence Sectors. ‘SHAKTI’ Microprocessor can be used by other sectors as well as it is on par with its international peers.

Kamakoti was appointed by the Union Commerce Ministry in 2017 as the Chairman of a Taskforce on leveraging Artificial Intelligence for development across various fields.

Speaking about his priorities, Kamakoti said, “In the last two decades IIT Madras has focussed on Inter disciplinary translational research of relevance to our Nation. We have also reached out to a large number of students through NPTEL, Swayam and On-line degree programs. With these gathered strengths, our immediate priority would be on augmenting the skill-set for indigenous technology development addressing local and global requirements aligning with the objectives of the National Education Policy.”