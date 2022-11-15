Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated eight new medical colleges in the State on Tuesday.

With this, the online classes for the first-year MBBS students also commenced in the new colleges set up in SangaReddy, Mahbubabad, Mancherial, Jagityal, Wanaparthy, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool and Ramagundam.

Speaking after the inauguration of the colleges virtually, the chief minister said the previously opened colleges at Mahbubnagar, Siddipet, Nalgonda and Suryaper are being run successfully.

As of now, the number of government medical colleges in the State has increased to 17, covering 16 districts. As the State government had already decided to set up one medical college in each district, construction of another 17 medical colleges would commence soon, Rao said.

The total number of MBBS seats available in in the government medical colleges have gone up from 850 a few years ago to 2,790 now. “It is a pleasure that the number of MBBS seats has increased almost four times and children in Telangana are getting the seats,’‘ the chief Minister added.

