WhiteHat Jr to hire 2,000 teachers, 400 employees

Ed-tech startup WhiteHat Jr would hire over 2,000 teachers and 400 employees every month to increase capacities and support its rapidly growing student base.

The company has ramped up hiring across levels as it witnesses a massive surge in paid student subscriptions boosted by the Covid-19 lockdown, the company said in a statement.

“With the pandemic forcing schools to shut down, EdTech is now becoming an essential service as parents and teachers shift to online modes of teaching. At WhiteHat Jr, we are seeing a significantly higher demand for our courses across levels as compared to pre-Covid-19 months, and we expect this trend to continue as more parents realise the benefits of kids learning to code at an early age,” WhiteHat Jr’s Founder and CEO, Karan Bajaj said.

“We are also expanding our other functional teams and are fortunate to be able to offer opportunities to some professionals who have been impacted by the ongoing crisis,” he added.

WhiteHat Jr also has plans to expand globally this year. It is also recruiting for various roles in product development, technology, operations and sales. The company is also actively looking to hire professionals from other startups who have been impacted due to the slowdown caused by the ongoing pandemic.

WhiteHat Jr is backed by Nexus Venture Partners, Omidyar Network India and Owl Ventures and had raised $10 million in series A funding last year.