Yale University announces applications for Yale Young Global Scholars (YYGS) 2020

Yale University recently announced applications for its Yale Young Global Scholars (YYGS) 2020 programme.

The Yale Young Global Scholars is an academic summer programme for high school students from around the world.

The YYGS 2020 will offer offering sessions on humanities, social sciences, Science Technology Engineering Mathematics (STEM. This time, the programme would be divided into three sessions starting from June 21st to July 31st, according to the statement issued.

At the end of the session, students receive electronic certificate of completion of programme.

For early applications, students can apply by November 12th, 2019 and the regular date for applications is January 15th, 2020