Yechury questions new education policy

Our Bureau. New Delhi | Updated on July 29, 2020 Published on July 29, 2020

Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) General Secretary   -  PTI

As the Union Cabinet cleared the new national education policy here on Wednesday, the Opposition alleged that the Centre is violating the rights of the States.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the Narendra Modi government is destroying the country’s education system. “Bypassing Parliament, ignoring opinion of State governments and rubbishing opinions of all stakeholders, the Modi government is unilaterally destroying our education system. Education is in the concurrent list of our Constitution. It’s illegal for the Centre to impose an education policy,” he said.

He added that centralisation, communalisation and commercialisation of Indian education will be resisted. States such as Left-ruled Kerala had opposed the draft of the new education policy. Opposition MPs had demanded a discussion on the policy in Parliament.

