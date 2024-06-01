All set for counting of votes for 17 Lok Sabha Constituencies in Telangana on June 4 with deployment of 10,000 personnel and elaborate security measures, according to Vikas Raj, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Telangana.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Raj said the counting of postal ballots will commence at 8 am on June 4 followed by the enumeration of votes polled in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) around 8.30 PM.

A three-level security arrangements have been made from the smooth conduct of the counting process and the camera surveillance and 2400 micro observers.

The counting process for 17 members in the 18th Lok Sabha will take 13 to 24 rounds based on the size of the segments in the State.