Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday that the BJP did not invite President Droupadi Murmu and former President Ram Nath Kovind for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya because of their caste.

At a public meeting in Channapatna, Bengaluru Rural, Kharge said President Droupadi Murmu and former President Ram Nath Kovind were not invited to the Pran Prathisthapana programme at Ayodhya and the inaugural function of Parliament due to their caste.

“PM Modiji says that though we invited Congressmen to Ayodhya, they never turned up. But why have you not invited our president? You have not invited the first citizen of the country even to the inaugural function of the Parliament,” he said.

“Therefore, till every SC/ST and Backward Class Community person gets entry to the temple, I will not enter the temple. Till every citizen of India, irrespective of his/her caste, gets entry to the temple, I will not enter the temple,” said Kharge.