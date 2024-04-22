About 66 per cent of polling took place in the first phase of the general election, a drop from 69 per cent in 2019. This is being interpreted as a sign of voter apathy and waning of the Modi wave and hence a setback for the ruling NDA alliance. businessline caught up with senior BJP leader and party candidate from Patna Sahib, Ravi Shankar Prasad, to understand what the party reads into this trend. Excerpts:

Q Bihar has recorded the lowest percentage of votes in the first phase. What are your reading?

If you compare this number with the last election in Bihar, only Navada (among the four Bihar seats where voting took place in the first phase) is a little less. But the core of Modi’s support across regions remains intact. What is the alternative? Is Lalu Prasad and his son going to form the government? Is the Congress going to form a government? Voters are seasoned, they understand this is a vote to elect the Prime Minister of India and they trust Modi Ji. They believe in his work.

Q But polling percentages have dipped across India; how do you explain that?

This may be because of a variety of factors, including heat. The number of votes is always a variable, whereas what is constant is the voter’s trust in Modi Ji, his performance, and his delivery. Nothing much should be read in less voting.

Q Now that the first phase is over and, by most surveys and field reports, it hasn’t gone in favour of the BJP, how confident are you about your 400+ target?

I go by empirical evidence. Did you expect that in 2014 we would get the majority on our own? Did you believe that it would be repeated in 2019 with higher numbers? People trusted Modi, and they will do that again. The INDIA bloc is a conglomerate of disparate elements. Two ‘UP ke Ladke’ (Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav) have come together again. Earlier, when they joined hands, they got only 7 seats (in Uttar Pradesh). People have understood the phenomenon that is Narendra Modi Ji. It is time for the media to acknowledge that.

Q But there is poverty and unemployment; how much do economic issues impact politics and elections?

Many factors influence elections. There is the commitment of our party and its appeal, besides the appeal of the leader. Plus, there is stability, as well as cultural and emotional issues. Economic issues exist, as do issues related to national security. In a vast country like ours, all issues collectively impact the voter. There is a general feeling that India is poised to become the third-largest economy. People are happy that India has become the second-largest mobile manufacturer and the second-biggest automobile manufacturer in the world. People are impressed by digital India and digital power. Many farmers are happy as they are getting a lump-sum amount with the click of a button. People are relieved with how terrorists have been tamed and Pakistan has been shown its place.

Q Still, unemployment is a big issue.

Let me ask you: How many jobs did the Manmohan Singh government create in 10 years? Kindly compare the data from EPFO and see how many crores have been added since Modi Ji came into power. Remember that EPF is deducted only for those who are in the organised sector. Where government jobs are concerned, PM Modi has eliminated the interview bias. See the performance of Digital India and Start-up India and how many jobs have been created in mobile handset manufacturing. India has become a superpower in the digital payment system. The gig economy is creating jobs. Roads are being constructed at a phenomenal speed; does this not create jobs? From automobiles to digital power to infrastructure, jobs are being created in multiple sectors apart from conventional government jobs. Of course, we need to do more. In our manifesto, we have said that we will make India a big power in the fields of manufacturing, science and digital power. All these will create more jobs. Tejashwi Yadav is promising crores of jobs. How many seats is he contesting? Just 23. Will he be able to form a government? Will Rahul Gandhi be able to form a government? They are talking for the sake of it. I am citing concrete achievements and giving a clear roadmap for the future.

Q If your party comes back to power, what will be the key action points?