BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday promised a slew of assurances for Coimbatore, where he is contesting the April 19 Lok Sabha polls. These include striving for the establishment of an IIM and units of NIA and the NCB.

He said the party would work for “100 assurances in 500 days,” addressing a press conference after releasing the party’s manifesto for the Parliamentary constituency.

Some of the other promises included setting up Navodaya schools and addressing issues related to the Noyyal and Kousika rivers.

He assured to set up units of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the city.

He said round-the-clock mobile food vans named after the legendary leader and former Chief Minister K Kamaraj would also be introduced.

Upgrading the existing airport as an international terminal and setting up a cancer treatment centre were among Annamalai’s promises.

“When people bless us, your brother Annamalai will bring Coimbatore on the international map,” he said, flanked by BJP Mahila Morcha national president and Coimbatore South legislator Vanathi Srinivasan, among others.