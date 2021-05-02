Covid-19: EC orders FIR over celebratory congregations in anticipation of poll victory

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
With the counting of votes underway, the Election Commission Sunday said it has taken a stern view of reports of the congregation of people to celebrate anticipated victory and has asked the chief secretaries concerned to file an FIR in each case and suspend the police station in-charge where such gatherings happen.
Responding to queries about reports of celebratory gatherings by supporters of political parties, an EC spokesperson said the poll panel had taken a serious note of some reports of congregations of people to celebrate anticipated victory.
"The ECI has directed CS (chief secretaries) of all five states to file FIR in each such case, suspend the SHO of the concerned police station and report action taken immediately of each such incidence," the spokesperson said.
The EC had recently banned victory processions on the counting day to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The counting of votes for the assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry is underway when the country is grappling with a raging Covid-19 pandemic.
The counting process began at 8 am.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
My sister in Connecticut has two grands. For the purpose of this column, I shall call them D1 and D2. I’m not ...
Not just another brick in the wallOn this day in 1931, President Herbert Hoover dedicated the Empire State ...
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Theatre artists on why they decided to go solo
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...